Image caption Firefighters worked for hours to extinguish a blaze which started at an industrial bakery on Saturday

Up to 200 staff at an industrial bakery which was destroyed in a fire are to be briefed by company managers later.

The blaze at the Speedibake factory, close to Westgate Retail Park in Wakefield, started at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

Firefighters are continuing to damp down at the site of the fire, which covered large parts of the city in thick black smoke.

Demolition work is set to begin on Monday and last for several days.

Meetings are being held at the Cedar Court Hotel during Monday afternoon and evening.

Image copyright Sarah Woolley Image caption Sarah Woolley of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union said staff continued to be paid

Sarah Woolley, the general secretary elect of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union said staff were continuing to be paid.

She said: "There are around 120 people we look after, but maybe less than 200 employed there.

"There was a management meeting at the site to make sure everyone was OK and there will be pay for the foreseeable future.

"Maybe down the line they look at moving to another site at Bradford.

"It was more about reassuring people they wouldn't be out of pocket".

Posting on Facebook, Ms Woolley passed on a message from Speedibake: "We are also holding two face-to-face meetings in Cedar Court at 3pm (15:00 GMT) and 6pm (18:00 GMT).

In a statement the firm said: "Our priorities remain to work with the fire service as they undertake a full investigation and to support our employees."

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service warned people in the area "may notice an increase of smoke and dust" when the demolition gets under way later.

Image caption Several fire crews remained at the scene to damp down after the blaze

Image copyright @YorkshireDaveUK Image caption The Speedibake factory is near Wakefield's Westgate Retail Park

Image copyright @nickyharley Image caption Thick black smoke covered much of the area during the blaze at the bakery

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.