Image copyright Family handout Image caption Adam Bojelian was paralysed after suffering a severe brain injury at birth

The parents of a boy who wrote poetry by blinking say they are "disappointed" after an inquest found a hospital did not contribute to his death.

Adam Bojelian, who was paralysed, blind and had cerebral palsy, died in March 2015 at Leeds General Infirmary due to organ failure caused by infections.

Zoe and Paul Bojelian believe he could have lived longer had he been treated in an intensive care unit sooner.

But coroner Kevin McLoughlin said he did not believe that was the case.

At Wakefield Coroner's Court, Mr McLoughlin ruled the 15-year-old, from Edinburgh, had died of natural causes.

He said: "Neither the location of his treatment within the hospital or the care he received made more than a minimal contribution to his death."

In a statement, the Bojelians said: "We are surprised and disappointed by the coroner's verdict.

"We believe that Adam shouldn't have died in the way he did and this continues to traumatise us."

Image copyright bbc Image caption Adam was a "multi award-winning poet and a vocal advocate for patient rights", his parents said

Adam was admitted to hospital in 2013 and his condition began to deteriorate a year later.

Antibiotic treatment became less effective and Adam needed a more sophisticated ventilator to help him breathe, the court heard.

His parents wanted him in a paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), but he was not transferred until the end of February 2015.

At least 10 consultants saw Adam seven weeks before his transfer and none thought he needed to be moved, his inquest heard.

Mr McLoughlin said paediatric ward nurses had no previous experience of using the ventilator but there was no evidence their inexperience caused any harm to Adam.

He said the teenager's deterioration was an "inevitable consequence" of his condition and added the PICU was "not a panacea".

But he raised concerns over Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust not writing a formal care plan during Adam's stay.

The Bojelians said: "We are saddened by a lack of support and compassion from Leeds Teaching Hospitals since Adam's death, and we hope that those with the power to do so will work to prevent a repeat of the circumstances that combined to make Adam's final weeks so difficult."

David Berridge, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust's deputy chief medical officer, said: "We are determined to learn lessons and have already implemented a lot of changes since Adam's sad death.

"We hope his family are reassured by this."

Adam won a Brit Writers' Award and a Blue Peter Gold Badge for his poetry, which he wrote using specialist computer software.