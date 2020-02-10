Image copyright AFP Image caption Flood water has left a trail of dirt and debris across the Calder Valley

Communities along the Calder Valley are assessing the damage following severe flooding as part of Storm Ciara.

Torrential rain caused torrents of floodwater to sweep through the streets damaging homes and businesses.

The area was previously devastated by flooding in Christmas 2015 and millions of pounds were invested in flood defences.

However, some of those, including a £30m scheme in Mytholmroyd, have not been completed yet.

Amelie Lavan, a flood warden in the town, said: "The walls are not finished so of course you've got torrential rain and in 24 hours the whole place is flooded again."

The Environment Agency says "River levels remain high but are now falling.

"Whilst further showers are forecast throughout today we do not expect these to cause significant impact to river levels, which should continue to fall."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Streets were turned into rivers as water poured through the Calder Valley

Barry Greenwood, is from the Calder Valley flood prevention group, and said his daughter's hair salon in Hebden Bridge had been flooded again.

"The water marks are about three to four feet deep", this time he said and river sludge had covered almost everything inside the shop.

Mr Greenwood said something had to be done to stop repeat flooding.

"We can't carry on like this. We've got to stop the problem at its source that's the only way we are going to survive down this valley."

He said more work needed to be done to slow down the amount of water coming off the moors.

Image caption A shipping container has become wedged beneath Elland Bridge

In addition to the damage to properties and businesses, a number of roads remain closed in West Yorkshire.

In Elland, the bridge over the Calder has been shut after a large shipping container became wedged beneath it on Sunday.

Calderdale Council said the closure would last for "at least 24 hours" to enable a structural inspection after water levels had dropped.

The historic bridge was closed for months when it was damaged during the Boxing Day floods and cost £5m to rebuild.

Michaela Thackery, from Elland, said: "It's just shocking. Does it mean we are going to be cut off again? It's scary."

