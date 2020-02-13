Image copyright City of London Police Image caption Mohammed Yasin Mulla's dashcam footage indicated he had been lying

A serving police officer has been found guilty of making a fraudulent insurance claim - after his own dashcam footage incriminated him.

Mohammed Yasin Mulla had claimed flying debris cracked his car's windscreen, causing injury and repair costs.

Mulla, a West Yorkshire Police officer, made claims of about £10,000 after driving on the M606 in Bradford.

He was found guilty of fraud by false representation and sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work, plus court costs.

Mulla 38, of Elwyn Grove, Bradford, claimed debris that flew off a van in front cracked his car's windscreen and caused damage to the bonnet and roof. He also claimed to have suffered neck and shoulder injuries because he had suddenly swerved and braked.

However, his trial at Leeds Crown Court heard that Mulla's own dashcam footage showed a piece of polystyrene flying towards his car, but missing it. It did not cause any damage and Mulla had not tried to avoid it.

Det Ch Supt Oz Khan said West Yorkshire Police's professional standards directorate was investigating and would consider "appropriate action".

"The officer remains on restricted duties," he added.

Det Con Peter Gartland, of City of London Police, which led the investigation, said: "Police officers are expected to be honest and act with integrity, and the vast majority do, but cases such as this one threaten to damage the police's reputation."

Allianz Insurance suspected a fraudulent claim and forwarded the case in January 2018.

James Burge, of Allianz, said "What was unusual in this case, was that the defendant provided the dashcam footage that ended up incriminating him."

