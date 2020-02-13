Image copyright Tracy Brabin Image caption Tracy Brabin's dress attracted 180 bids before eventually going for £20,200

Labour MP Tracy Brabin raised £20,000 for charity after auctioning an off-the-shoulder dress which caused controversy in the Commons.

She faced criticism from "keyboard warriors" after her dress slipped down her shoulder as she leaned on the despatch box due to a broken ankle.

The Batley and Spen MP put the black Asos dress up for sale on eBay with proceeds going to Girlguiding.

Ms Brabin said young girls' "lives will be changed because of this money".

Skip Twitter post by @TracyBrabin Just so grateful to everyone who placed a bid and rest assured there will be young girls who’s lives will be changed because of this money.



THANK YOU 😊 https://t.co/glHd6H7lCf — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 13, 2020 Report

Image caption Ms Brabin was raising a point of order in the House of Commons earlier this month

Ms Brabin had been raising a point of order in the House of Commons about journalists being asked to leave a Downing Street press briefing on the next stage of Brexit talks, when her shoulder was exposed.

The shadow culture secretary said she had been to a music event earlier in the day and was not expecting to be called to the despatch box.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tracy Brabin: 'A woman is always judged more harshly than a man'

Ms Brabin later told BBC Breakfast she had been "startled by the vitriolic nature" of some comments she had received online.

She said it was her responsibility to "call it out", adding: "Women around the world... are being demeaned every day because of what they wear."

Skip Twitter post 2 by @TracyBrabin Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not....

A slag

Hungover

A tart

About to breastfeed

A slapper

Drunk

Just been banged over a wheelie bin.



Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020 Report

The garment was listed on eBay as a "Black dress worn by Tracy Brabin MP in 'shouldergate' as widely covered across the media".

Ms Brabin said the dress had been "flying off the shelves as a result of the coverage."

The size 12 pencil dress attracted 180 bids with two potential buyers battling it out until the last minute.

It eventually eventually went for £20,200 as bidding closed on Thursday evening.

Ms Brabin said the money would be going to Girlguiding, a charity for girls and young women in the UK, "in the hope that they grow up to be leaders".

Skip Twitter post by @Girlguiding One week and 180 bids later, you've raised an incredible £20,200! 💙



We're so grateful to all the @eBay_UK bidders and of course to @TracyBrabin.



Thank you for donating your dress to @Girlguiding to help us build the confidence of girls today to be the leaders of tomorrow. 🙌 — Girlguiding (@Girlguiding) February 13, 2020 Report

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.