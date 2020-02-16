Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was shot after leaving a house on Dalton Fold Road

A teenage boy has been hurt in a "targeted" shooting in Huddersfield.

The 15-year-old has been treated at hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said he was leaving a house on Dalton Fold Road at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday when he was followed by a group of men, one of whom had a firearm.

Det Insp Ian Thornes, from West Yorkshire Police, said it was "clearly a very frightening incident".

The officer said it was "extremely lucky that the victim was not seriously hurt, the consequences could have been much worse".

High visibility patrols are being carried out in the area, along with house-to-house and CCTV inquiries.

