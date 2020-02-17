Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rocco Wright died in the David Lloyd swimming pool in Leeds in April 2018

A leisure group is facing prosecution after a three-year-old boy drowned in one of its swimming pools.

Rocco Wright died after being found in the pool at the David Lloyd centre in Moortown, Leeds, in April 2018.

Earlier on Monday a jury inquest at Wakefield Coroners' Court ruled his death was accidental.

After the inquest Leeds City Council said it believed the group had breached health and safety laws and intended to "prosecute in the near future".

In a statement, the council said: "The death of a child in any circumstances is tragic, and we continue to offer the Wright family our sincerest sympathy.

"We will keep in regular contact with the family and ensure they are informed and supported throughout this next stage."

One lifeguard

The inquest heard previously heard how Rocco had to be pulled from the water after he had got into difficulty by his father Steven Wright.

Mr Wright described how his panic grew as he searched for Rocco before he spotted him at the bottom of the main pool.

He said his son had never got into the pool by himself and the inquest heard there were no witnesses or CCTV evidence that could explain how the little boy ended up in the water.

The jury found that the youngster had probably been under the 1.2m (4ft) deep water for more than two minutes.

It was told at the time of the drowning there had only been one 17-year-old lifeguard on duty.

David Lloyd's operations director Stephen Brown denied in the inquest there had been cuts to the lifeguard budget at the pool.

Mr Brown told the inquest the company's policy was that a maximum of 50 people in a pool could be supervised by a single lifeguard..

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.