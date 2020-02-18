Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Munyikwa had been a care worker for over 10 years

A care worker who admitted raping and impregnating a vulnerable woman in respite care has been jailed.

Edson Munyikwa, 55, subjected the non-verbal patient to "sickening" abuse, prosecutors said.

Munyikwa, of High Ridge Avenue, Rothwell, Leeds, pleaded guilty to rape in December 2019.

A judge at Leeds Crown Court ordered him to serve 12 years in jail with a further three years on extended licence.

Munyikwa's offence emerged only when his victim began experiencing a series of severe fits, and tests revealed she was pregnant.

All male staff members at the care facility were suspended until the suspect could be identified.

Voluntary DNA samples

The victim's male relatives also had to move out of the family home for five weeks and care workers had to live with her to ensure no men could have contact with her.

All men who had contact with the woman provided voluntary DNA samples for testing.

The tests revealed Munyikwa, who had worked as a care worker for more than 10 years, was responsible.

Vanessa Birchell-Edmondson, a senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Munyikwa's actions are sickening.

"He abused his position of trust and targeted an extremely vulnerable woman who lacked the capacity to consent.

"She should have been safe in his care, but he took complete advantage of her for his own hideous sexual gratification."

Ms Birchell-Edmondson added the victim's family had shown "immense strength".

