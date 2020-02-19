Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's death is being treated as unexplained, West Yorkshire Police said

A woman has died after being found unconscious at a bus stop.

The 19-year-old was found in the shelter in South Parkway, Seacroft, Leeds by a member of the public at about 05:00 GMT.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance but died a short time later. Her death is being treated as unexplained, West Yorkshire Police said.

A cordon is in place at the bus stop near the junction with Ironwood View, and South Parkway has been closed.

More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.