Woman dies after being found unconscious at Leeds bus stop

  • 19 February 2020
A bus stop near Ironwood view Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman's death is being treated as unexplained, West Yorkshire Police said

A woman has died after being found unconscious at a bus stop.

The 19-year-old was found in the shelter in South Parkway, Seacroft, Leeds by a member of the public at about 05:00 GMT.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance but died a short time later. Her death is being treated as unexplained, West Yorkshire Police said.

A cordon is in place at the bus stop near the junction with Ironwood View, and South Parkway has been closed.

