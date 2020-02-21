Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The case is part of a wider investigation into the sexual exploitation of girls in the Huddersfield area

A seventh member of a grooming gang who subjected two teenage girls to "vile and wicked" sexual abuse has been jailed for eight years.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after being convicted of one count of rape.

He is one of seven men convicted of sexually abusing the girls between 1995 and 2007.

The other six men were given sentences of up to 15 years on Wednesday.

A total of 34 men have now been convicted as part of West Yorkshire Police's Operation Tendersea investigation into child sexual exploitation in the town.