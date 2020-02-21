Image caption Members of the emergency services found Jonathan Dews' body in the cellar of his home in Wakefield

Three men who battered a friend to death then set fire to his house in a bid to cover up the murder have been jailed.

Jonathan Dews, 42, was found dead in the cellar of his home on Brighton Street, Wakefield, on 6 September 2019.

Jordan Metcalfe, 24, Nathan Redmond, 21, and Scott Crutchley, 24, were all convicted at Leeds Crown Court.

Metcalfe and Redmond must serve a minimum term of 27 years, and Crutchley 21 years.

All three denied murder but were found guilty by a jury on Thursday following a trial.

Mr Dews died from head and neck injuries after suffering "a violent and prolonged attack", West Yorkshire Police said.

Det Sup Nicola Bryar said: "Jonathan Dews was subjected to a horrific and sustained attack, by people he thought were his friends and he could trust.

"All three men attempted to cover their tracks and all lied and blamed each other for the killing.

"They tried to destroy evidence by setting fire to the property and tried to evade justice by fleeing to Scarborough."

They had "shown no remorse for their actions", she added.

In a statement, Mr Dews' family paid tribute to "a kind, caring person who would do anything for anyone - a quality that we all admired".

"Words cannot describe the torment of losing him in such horrific, brutal circumstances. The pain and suffering he endured throughout that night will haunt us forever," they said.

"The trial has been harrowing for us, an ordeal that no family should ever have to go through."

Emergency services were called to the property at 06:00 following reports of a fire and found Mr Dews' body, police said.

Metcalfe and Redmond, both of Brighton Street, and Crutchley, of Westgate, Wakefield, were all arrested later that day in Scarborough.

