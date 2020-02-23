Image caption Police were called to Shirland Place at about 22:10 GMT

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Sheffield.

The "targeted attack" happened at a property in Shirland Place in Darnall on Saturday night, South Yorkshire Police said.

Two men, 34 and 27, were taken to hospital although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The three arrested men, aged 40, 32 and 25, are being questioned by detectives.

Det Ch Insp Jamie Henderson said: "This investigation is in its early stages, but so far we believe a group of men entered the property and fired shots at two men who were known to them."

Police were called to Shirland Place at about 22:10 GMT and carried out a search of the area before arresting three men.

Additional patrols are being carried out and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

