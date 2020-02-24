Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tyrell Robinson joined Bradford in August 2017 after beginning his career as a youth player at Arsenal

A Bradford City footballer has been charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child, police have confirmed.

Tyrell Robinson, 22, of South Ockendon, Essex, is alleged to have committed the offence in Bradford in August 2018.

He has also been charged with one count of making an indecent image of a child and two counts of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Mr Robinson is due to appear before Bradford magistrates on 7 April.

A Bradford City FC spokesman said Mr Robinson had been sacked by the club.