Image caption Dozens of homes and Kirklees were affected by the force of Storm Ciara

Homes and businesses hit by flooding in Kirklees will be given cash and council tax discounts.

Businesses and community organisations are eligible for £3,000 and homes for £750 as part of financial measures approved by the council.

The authority said it was intended to help with the immediate recovery and clean-up costs caused by Storm Ciara.

The financial help is in addition to funding announced by the government for storm-hit areas.

Flooding caused by Storm Ciara was the worst experienced in Kirklees since the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Image caption It left a trail of destruction at the The Ship near Mirfield

Birkby, Marsden, Milnsbridge, Mirfield and Ravensthorpe were among those communities severely affected.

The council said it had been notified by 47 residential properties and 19 businesses which had experienced internal flooding.

As well as cash grants, the authority will give council tax and business rates discounts to qualifying households, businesses and charities with the costs being met through the adverse weather revenue reserve.

The scheme will be in operation for the rest of 2020 and will cover any further severe weather causing flooding.

The council said it was still waiting for the government to trigger the package of measures it had announced earlier this month.

