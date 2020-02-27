Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simon Armitage said the centre would create a lasting legacy from his tenure of Poet Laureate

Plans for a National Poetry Centre in Leeds are being developed to mark the appointment of Simon Armitage as Poet Laureate.

The West Yorkshire writer said he wanted to bring poetry in line with other national arts that have their own headquarters and venues.

It is hoped it will be open in time for Leeds 2023 - when the city hosts 12 months of cultural events.

Work is under way to identify a site and secure funding.

Armitage, who is professor of poetry at the University of Leeds, said poetry needed a home "along the lines of the Center for Fiction in Brooklyn or Poet's House in New York".

The centre would be a place where "poets can borrow or buy books, perform readings, showcase their work, get on with their writing, teach, eat, drink, debate, argue", he said.

Armitage said it was important the centre was outside of London and that Leeds, as an "accessible, central, dynamic" location, was an ideal place.

"Poetry is one of our most ancient and proudest artistic endeavours, steeped in tradition, history and ritual," he said.

"It's also undergoing an incredible renaissance at present particularly in relation to a new generations of writers and performers across diverse backgrounds who have found poetry a way of articulating their concerns and expressing their feelings."

The plans are being led by Armitage along with Leeds City Council, Leeds 2023 and the University of Leeds as well as a number of other partners.

Ruth Pitt, chair of Leeds 2023, said: "The minute Simon mentioned his vision to us at the start of his tenure we knew it was something we wanted to do.

"Poetry speaks to everyone and any of us can pick up a pen and write."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.