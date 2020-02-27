Thornes Park Stadium fire: Up to 250 led to safety
About 250 adults and children at a sports club event had to leave a building as arsonists set fire to part of a stadium.
The trackside seating area at Thornes Park Stadium in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was deliberately set on fire at about 19:25 GMT on Wednesday.
The blaze then spread to a nearby building where a children's sports club event was being held.
Police said it was a "deplorable case of anti-social behaviour".
Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the blaze.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been a "self-evacuation of around 200 to 250 people from the building"
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said officers were following a "number of active lines of inquiries".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.