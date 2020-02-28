Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Iftikar Azad, Vishal Thapar and Semia Hussain were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court

Three people have been jailed after setting fire to a house while a family slept inside, forcing them to jump to safety from an upstairs window.

Mohammed Iftikar Azad, 45, launched the attack in Heckmondwike in August 2019, for "personal and business reasons".

Azad, of Mortimer Avenue, Batley, was convicted of attempted murder at Leeds Crown Court and jailed for 32 years.

Vishal Thapar and Semia Hussain were convicted of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Thapar, 32, of Brooke Street, Cleckheaton, received nine years in prison while Hussain, 26, of Hawthorn Avenue, Batley, was jailed for six.

Image caption The emergency services were called to the scene at about 04:10 on 11 August last year

A 17-year-old boy suffered "very serious injuries", including burns and injuries from jumping from the house in Stonedene Court in the early hours of 11 August.

He is making a slow recovery, West Yorkshire Police said.

His mother and two sisters, aged 16 and 11, received treatment for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Det Ch Insp Sharron Kaye said: "All of the family have suffered the huge emotional and psychological trauma of waking up to see their home on fire, along with suffering the loss of treasured and irreplaceable possessions.

"It is incomprehensible that three persons would be prepared to carry out this shocking crime which was instigated by Azad for personal and business reasons.

"The sentences given to all three for their roles in this offence reflect the seriousness of their actions. "

Image caption Police said the family could "very easily" have lost their lives

