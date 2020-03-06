Image copyright Sand in Your Eye/Guzelian Image caption The 60m (196ft) long artwork was unveiled earlier to mark International Women's Day

A giant portrait of Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has been unveiled in West Yorkshire to mark International Women's Day.

The 60m (196ft) long artwork, on a playing field at Hebden Royd Primary School, West Yorkshire, has taken four days to create.

Pupils chose the 17-year-old as the woman who had most inspired them.

They also helped the creators, art collective Sand In Your Eye, put the finishing touches to the portrait.

Jamie Wardley, from the group, based in nearby Mytholmroyd, said: "Greta Thunberg has pioneered a global movement which is so relevant to the area.

"The Upper Calder Valley is prone to flood events, which some would argue have increased in frequency due to climate change."

The work, A Girl Inspiring the World, is made of line marker paint, more commonly used on football pitches.

Commenting on the artwork, year six pupil Evie said: "We've chosen Greta because she stands up for what she believes.

"She is a big inspiration to me and she is not afraid to take action even if people do not agree with her."

