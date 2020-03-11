Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The shooting happened at the community centre on Norfolk Avenue

A 12-year-old boy has been injured in a shooting at a community centre.

The youngster turned up at hospital after police were called to Northfield Hall Community Centre in Huddersfield at about 19:15 GMT on Tuesday.

He had suffered serious injuries consistent with a firearms discharge, police said. He remains in hospital in a non life-threatening condition.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a BMW, which was later found burnt out in the Huddersfield area.

Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This level of violence is clearly a cause for concern, especially given the age of the victim and that it happened at a community centre.

"Those involved showed no regard for the public's safety and it is imperative that anyone with information on who carried out this attack contacts police."

She said police would be maintaining a visible presence in the area while inquiries were ongoing.

