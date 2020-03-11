Leeds pupil sent home for selling hand sanitiser
A teenager was sent home from school after being caught selling shots of hand sanitiser to his fellow pupils at 50p a go.
His mother, Jenny Tompkins, from Leeds, posted a picture of him arriving home earlier after his entrepreneurial exploits at Dixons Unity Academy.
In a post on Facebook, she said it was hard to discipline her son when his "dad called to say he was a legend".
He plans to use the £9 he made to buy a kebab, she added.
Some respondents to the post, which was shared nearly 130,000 times, praised his efforts.
One said "can't fault his logic".
Others reminisced about selling cigarettes for £1 a go.
Someone else said: "Bet he gets an A in economics."
- Bridlington arcade owner fills grabber machine with loo roll
- Coronavirus: Don't use vodka to sanitise hands
- Coronavirus: Tesco limits sales of essential items
- Coronavirus: Visitors steal hand sanitiser gel from hospital
His mother, however, said she tried to be serious when the school called, and later when her son arrived home "with a big grin on his face".
She said this was made more difficult after she called his father at work, who responded by calling him "a [expletive] legend".
She added as well as buying a kebab, her son used some of the cash to buy a multipack of Doritos.
No-one from the school was available for comment.
- LIVE UPDATES: Virus cases rise rapidly in Europe and US
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- GETTING READY: How prepared is the UK?
- TRAVEL PLANS: What are your rights?
Earlier it was announced the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has now reached 460, after the biggest rise in a single day.
Six patients with coronavirus have died in hospitals in the UK - the latest was a man in his early 80s in Watford who had underlying health conditions.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.