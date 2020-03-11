Image copyright Jenny Tompkins/Facebook Image caption Jenny Tompkins posted a picture of her son arriving home earlier after he was caught selling squirts of hand sanitiser

A teenager was sent home from school after being caught selling shots of hand sanitiser to his fellow pupils at 50p a go.

His mother, Jenny Tompkins, from Leeds, posted a picture of him arriving home earlier after his entrepreneurial exploits at Dixons Unity Academy.

In a post on Facebook, she said it was hard to discipline her son when his "dad called to say he was a legend".

He plans to use the £9 he made to buy a kebab, she added.

Some respondents to the post, which was shared nearly 130,000 times, praised his efforts.

One said "can't fault his logic".

Others reminisced about selling cigarettes for £1 a go.

Someone else said: "Bet he gets an A in economics."

His mother, however, said she tried to be serious when the school called, and later when her son arrived home "with a big grin on his face".

She said this was made more difficult after she called his father at work, who responded by calling him "a [expletive] legend".

She added as well as buying a kebab, her son used some of the cash to buy a multipack of Doritos.

No-one from the school was available for comment.

Earlier it was announced the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has now reached 460, after the biggest rise in a single day.

Six patients with coronavirus have died in hospitals in the UK - the latest was a man in his early 80s in Watford who had underlying health conditions.

