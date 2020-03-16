Image copyright PA Media Image caption John Sayles carried out research into a defendant in a grooming trial at Leeds Crown Court

An ambulance worker who conducted research into a defendant in a grooming trial has been spared jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John Sayles, 47, admitted carrying out internet searches on the man while sitting on a jury at Leeds Crown Court

However, Judge Guy Kearl QC said sending him to prison was "likely to have a significant harmful impact upon the health of others in the region".

Sayles was sentenced to four months in jail suspended for two years.

Leeds Crown Court heard Sayles, who works as a emergency medical technician, was one part of the jury trying 10 men accused of raping and abusing young girls in Huddersfield.

Prosecutor Georgina Coade said while the jury was deliberating the verdicts Sayle had researched one of the defendants, Raj Singh Barsran, despite being given "strict instructions" not to.

She said he had done so after Barsran had told the court he could not have committed the offences alleged as he was in prison at the time.

She said Sayles, from Normanton, had then told other jurors Barsan had previously been jailed for "harassing or attacking two women".

She said the offence came to light after another juror alerted the court.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Raj Singh Barsran was sentenced to 17 years after he was found guilty of guilty of rape and two counts of sexual assault

Sayle initially claimed he had come upon the information accidentally but police later found he had carried out four separate online searches for Barsran.

Passing sentence Judge Kearl said as a result of his actions eight men found guilty at the trial, including Basran, have lodged an appeal against their convictions and as a result "there may be a retrial".

He said any retrial would lead to vulnerable witnesses having to go through the "trauma" of giving evidence again.

However, he said given the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak sending Sayle to jail was not in the public interest.

"You have the strongest possible mitigation and immediate custody is likely to have a significant harmful impact upon others, not just your family but the health of others in this region," he said.

"These are not idle worlds, they are the reality of the situation in which this country, indeed this continent finds itself at this time."

