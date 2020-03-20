Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Investigators seized a mobile phone containing texts mocking Munir's victims

A conman has been jailed for tricking elderly and vulnerable people into "unnecessary, substandard and overpriced" home improvement work.

Nasar Munir, 28, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday for nine years and nine months for his part in a fraud conspiracy.

Four other men have already been jailed for the "sophisticated fraud".

Lindsey Hepworth, whose mother Jean was duped out of £10,000 by the gang, believes it contributed to her death.

Image copyright Lindsey Hepworth Image caption Before her death in July 2019, Jean Penny-Larter, 75, was conned out of £10,000 for work that ruined her house

Sentencing Munir, Judge Andrew Stubbs told him: "You removed from victims as much money as you thought you could get away with by a variety of methods."

According to Trading Standards, 28 victims, most elderly or vulnerable, were targeted by the gang through two firms, Bespoke Home Security Ltd and Bespoke Home Improvements Group Ltd.

Their victims were also treated with disdain and mocked in a series of messages, videos and images shared on WhatsApp.

In one message, the defendants discussed their targets: "Perfect profile, single lady 89 years old, blind, disabled, Alzheimer's.”

The full sentence details are as follows: