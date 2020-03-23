Image caption Morrisons says it also has measures "to protect and help colleagues"

Supermarket chain Morrisons has announced plans to take on charity shop staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bradford-based chain said it plans to give work to 500 volunteers from Marie Curie and Clic Sargent.

The new workers would focus on helping elderly and vulnerable people with shopping trips and at checkouts.

They would also take items to foodbanks and other charities needing supplies, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Marie Curie's chief executive Matthew Reed said: "Marie Curie is doing everything it possibly can to ensure that every day and night Marie Curie nurses and doctors continue to care for people at the end of the lives.

"As we face this national emergency communities, business and charities need to work together more than ever."

He called Morrisons "swift and compassionate" for giving support to charity staff during the pandemic.

Morrisons said in a statement that shop workers from other charities would also be welcomed if they were looking for temporary employment.

"These highly valued colleagues would continue to work the same hours and receive the same pay and conditions," the firm said.

"They will return to [their charities] when their doors reopen."

The chain has said it also plans to hire more people to expand its delivery service.