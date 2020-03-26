Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ice cream vans have been operating in Leeds despite their licences being stopped

People who spot ice cream vans operating during the coronavirus epidemic are being urged by a council to report them.

Leeds City Council said it has received reports of vendors still selling despite their licences being stopped.

A decision to fine vendors follows government guidance to only travel if necessary.

Deeming ice cream vans "non-essential" was "not easy", said the council.

Vendors who are caught selling are "operating illegally", warned the authority.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "These are incredibly challenging times for us all and we need to work together as a city to make a difference and save lives.

"We know this isn't easy, but ice cream vans are not essential and this unnecessary contact is putting more people at risk."

