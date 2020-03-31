Image caption Emergency services said the front of the building had been completely exposed by the blast

A man has been seriously injured in an explosion at a house in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the property on Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, at 11:37 BST.

Police said a man, 55, who was in the house, was seriously hurt but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Another man suffered a head injury after being struck by debris from the explosion and is being treated in hospital. The cause of the blast is not known.

West Yorkshire Police said on arrival the property had suffered "significant damage and was on fire".

