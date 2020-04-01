Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows the aftermath of the explosion and the extent of damage to the property

A man who was seriously injured in an explosion at a house has died.

The 55-year-old, who has not been named, was taken to hospital after the blast at the property in Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called at 11:37 BST and found the property badly damaged and alight.

Police said the cause of the blast was not yet known but it is not believed there were any suspicious circumstances.

A second man injured by debris is receiving treatment for a head injury.

Det Insp James Bellhouse, of West Yorkshire Police, said the force was liaising with the fire service, the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Gas.

"Work has been ongoing on site by partners to make the property and surrounding houses safe as we continue to investigate the cause of this explosion," he said.

"While those inquiries will take time we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances at this stage."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.