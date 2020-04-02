Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dynamo said he self-isolated and is beginning to feel better

Magician Dynamo has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus after having a persistent cough and "aches and pains".

The 37-year-old Bradford showman has previously said he suffered with Crohn's disease and arthritis.

Dynamo, whose real name is Steven Frayne, said he had been privately tested after feeling unwell.

He said he did not have a fever but his symptoms had been "quiet severe", although he was now feeling better day-by-day.

Speaking on social media, Dynamo said: "Over the past few weeks I've developed symptoms including a persistent cough, and lots of aches and pains.

"I self isolated for just over two weeks, and took any necessary precautions."

Dynamo said he was advised to take a private test for the virus but added that he "appreciated this is not a possibility for everyone".

He said the private test was a decision made "by me and my team, for a number of reasons".

"Firstly, because of my existing health issues, and the fact that I'm on immune-suppressive therapy, I'm at high risk," he said.

"Secondly, although I haven't had a fever my symptoms have been quiet severe.

"And finally, so that I was able to advise those who I have been in contact with so they can make their own relevant precautions."

Dynamo said the illness could affect anyone, adding "it doesn't discriminate and it may present itself in many different ways".

"Now, touch wood, my symptoms have been gradually decreasing, day-by-day and I've been feeling better and better and hopefully I'm through the worst of it and I'm staying positive," he said.

