Children in lockdown to learn about Leeds United
Children who cannot go to school during the coronavirus crisis have been told they can learn about Leeds United's history as part of their studies.
Youngsters have been offered the chance to learn about the team's "glory days" while being taught at home.
The city's football history is included in an online learning resource being shared with parents to help keep children occupied.
The council said it was a valuable tool to help with home-learning.
It features photos of significant moments in the club's history, such as manager Don Revie embracing captain Billy Bremner in the 1972 FA Cup victory.
The Leeds Curriculum is used predominantly by primary school teachers.
But with most of the city's schools currently closed because of the pandemic, the council is encouraging more parents to use the site's thousands of resources.
Along with sporting knowledge, it covers various topics from prehistoric Leeds, the city's industrial heritage and life in Leeds today.
Councillor Judith Blake said it would give families access to "a free, structured learning resource that enables them to explore a range of stories, subjects and exhibits" from the city's museums and galleries.
"We hope this will give parents a place to go to help their children indulge their intellectual curiosity and find out more about history, heritage and the city where they live," she added.
