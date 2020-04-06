Image copyright Google Image caption Up to 250 people directly employed by the airport will get their full pay

Workers at Leeds Bradford Airport have been furloughed on full pay and with no redundancies threatened, a union says.

Up to 250 people directly employed by the airport will be covered including those in security, car parking, cleaning and passenger assistance.

The government's furlough scheme during the virus outbreak covers 80% of workers' pay.

Leeds Bradford Airport said it would make up the full pay and was working with staff in "unprecedented times".

The union Unite said workers would receive their full pay but would "work back" the additional 20% of the wages the company had provided above the government's furlough cash.

Revealing the details of the plan the union said the agreement was reached to modify the government's job retention scheme.

Unite regional officer Karl Stephenson said: "Workers are being furloughed on 100% of their pay and Unite has achieved assurances of no redundancies at Leeds Bradford Airport.

"Unite achieved this deal because the members collectively challenged the original scheme and credit must also go to management for working constructively to reach an agreement with Unite."

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport, said: "We are all working together in these unprecedented times for the benefit of staff, businesses and passengers."

