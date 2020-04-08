Image copyright Google Image caption The facility will be created at an existing industrial park

A temporary mortuary is to be set up in Leeds to help the city cope with any increase in deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility is due to be housed at Waterside Industrial Park, Stourton, at a cost of £800,000.

A company has been appointed to provide and install essential equipment.

The decision was not subject to the usual planning processes in order to avoid any delay in the mortuary being ready, the council said.

Elizabeth Nash, the Labour councillor for the area, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the facility was necessary.

"It is out of the way, and most people will not know it's there," she said.

"I do think the whole of Leeds has to know about this because some people still aren't taking the virus seriously and listening to advice.

"It's very grisly, but it has to be done."

Council officers said work on the site was due to begin from 13 April, adding it was vital "the temporary facility is available to support existing mortuary facilities in the city as soon as possible".

