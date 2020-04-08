Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Lloyd Birkby admitted manslaughter in March

A mother of two died after her drunken boyfriend threw a mobile phone at her neck during a row, a court has heard.

Levi Ogden, 26, suffered a cardiac arrest after she collapsed in a Halifax street due to bleeding in her brain caused by the impact of the phone.

At Leeds Crown Court her partner Lloyd Birkby was jailed for five years after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The court was told Birkby, 27, of Elland, West Yorkshire, had a long history of domestic violence.

He had served a number of prison sentences for battery and police had been called to the couple's home around 20 times, the court heard.

Dafydd Enoch QC, prosecuting, said the "tragic, violent incident" - which was captured on CCTV - happened after an argument during a night out in Halifax in November.

He said there was "an altercation" between Birkby and Ms Ogden, who was with a friend.

Mr Enoch said Birkby walked away but returned in a "clearly angry frame of mind".

He picked up a phone which was lying on the ground and then threw it at Ms Ogden from about 6ft to 8ft away "with as much force as he could muster".

Image copyright Handout Image caption Levi Ogden suffered a bleed on the brain after being hit in the neck by a mobile phone

Ms Ogden staggered for a few seconds and then "collapsed in a heap on the floor", the prosecutor said. She died later in hospital.

Birkby was initially charged with murder, but prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to manslaughter at a hearing last month.

Det Insp Natalie Dawson, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "This case is a tragic reminder to all of what can happen when excessive force is used to try and resolve a situation.

"Levi's death was completely unnecessary and demonstrates the perils of people resorting to violence."

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told Birkby: "It's clear that you do pose a significant risk of harm to intimate future partners."

