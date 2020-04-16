Image caption PC Michael Caulfield was coughed at while dealing with a routine domestic call

Police officers have been left "scared" of catching coronavirus due to people's "abhorrent" behaviour, a PC has said.

PC Michael Caulfield was coughed at by a man he was arresting in Halifax who claimed he had Covid-19.

The offender, Anthony McCrory, has since been jailed for assaulting an emergency worker.

West Yorkshire Police Federation said officers have a "difficult job in difficult times" and have had "enough of this type of behaviour".

PC Caulfield was attending a domestic incident in Halifax on 7 April when a man became abusive when arrested.

"While he was on the floor in handcuffs he leant forward to us and said 'that Covid-19 I've got it' and coughed in mine and my colleagues' faces," PC Caulfield said.

McCrory, 25, from Denfield Edge, later admitted assaulting an emergency service worker and has been jailed for 12 weeks.

McCrory did not have the virus, but PC Caulfield said his actions could have put a number people at risk and heaped additional pressure on the NHS.

"For somebody to willingly try and give it to someone else is just abhorrent," PC Caulfield said.

"Obviously myself and colleagues are scared of catching it. Its not just catching it for ourselves - we have families, partners and children and we don't want to subject them to something we've caught at work."

Police forces across the UK have reported a number of similar incidents and Brian Booth, from the West Yorkshire Police Federation, says the situation is leaving officers feeling vulnerable.

"My colleagues are doing a difficult job in difficult times," he said.

"There are a small minority [of people] who think it is appropriate to spit and cough in the face of officers.

"What is really clear is we've had enough, the courts have had enough and if you carry on you are highly likely to go to prison.

"I understand the fear officers have when people behave in that manner. It's a really seriously assault."

