Image copyright National Trust/Alan Stopher Image caption A public appeal helped raise more than £100,000 for repairs to the habitat

A moorland devastated by fire a year ago is showing signs of recovery, but people have been told to be "extra vigilant" to prevent future fires.

The blaze at Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire, owned by the National Trust, destroyed seven sq km (1,730 acres) of peatland habitat.

It was started by a disposable barbecue and took four days to put out.

The trust said people must be careful not to start fires accidentally during the coronavirus lockdown.

Image copyright @yorkshirepudd15 Image caption Ground-nesting birds like curlew and blanket peat bogs make Marsden Moor a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a Special Protection Area and a Special Area of Conservation

Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.

Short-eared owls, curlews and mountain hares have started to return to the moor, the National Trust said.

Tom Harman, Marsden Moor lead ranger, said it was "positive" but added: "While the landscape might appear to have recovered, just one kind of grass has grown back; no heather, no moss, no flowers."

Image copyright AFP Image caption During the April fire a helicopter was used to carry water from reservoirs to tackle the blaze

A public appeal raised more than £100,000 to repair the habitat for wildlife and over winter, workers built "leaky dams", planted sphagnum moss and cut vegetation fire breaks.

There have already been several smaller moorland fires this year, including at Widdop Reservoir near Hebden Bridge on Sunday, which police said was started deliberately.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dozens of firefighters had to tackle a blaze at Widdop Reservoir above Hebden Bridge on Sunday

Mr Harman said people should stay home during the coronavirus lockdown, but if they do make an essential journey to the moors they must be "extra vigilant" and not start accidental fires.

"We know the risk of another big fire hasn't gone away," he said.

"I don't think our birds and animals could withstand another loss on that scale.

"Visitors and landowners must act responsibly during this national crisis."

Image copyright RSPB Cymru Image caption Nests and eggs of ground-nesting birds like the short-eared owl, curlew (pictured), merlin and golden plover were destroyed

The Marsden Moor fire came the day after several fires on Ilkley Moor, one of which saw a 20-year-old Bradford man jailed for 27 months for arson after being found guilty of starting it with a cigarette lighter for the "fun of it".

Image caption The peat soils on Marsden Moor will take hundreds of years to recover from the 2019 fire

