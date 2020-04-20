Image copyright PA Media/Family handout Image caption Mother-of-five Josiane Ekoly, known by friends and colleagues as Josie, was an agency nurse at Harrogate District Hospital

The family of a nurse who died after contracting coronavirus say they are "100% proud" of their mother but she should have been given better protective equipment on the front line.

Josiane Ekoly, 55, lived in Leeds and worked on an NHS coronavirus ward at Harrogate District Hospital.

She died at Leeds General Infirmary on 13 April.

Ms Ekoly's children said their mother had a smile that "lit up the room" and always looked for the positive.

More Yorkshire stories

Image caption Aalijah Ekoly, the youngest of Ms Ekoly's five children, said her mother "died helping people"

Ms Ekoly's youngest child Aalijah said her mother, who had five children and had worked as a nurse for more than 30 years, "died helping people".

She said her mother's positivity had made her determined to be the person her mum wanted her to be.

"I don't want to blame anyone but I feel like if the people in charge did their job properly it wouldn't have turned out the way it did," Aalijah said.

"If they gave my mum the proper equipment in the first place it could have been prevented."

Image caption Kenan Ekoly said his mother should have been given the correct personal protective equipment for working on the front line

Ms Ekoly's son Kenan said he was "100% proud" of his mum and she was his "role model".

"She risked her life for everyone else being on the NHS front line, fighting every day against the coronavirus," he said.

Mr Ekoly said his mother only had a surgical mask, gloves and apron on the ward she worked on, and said about her death "things could have been better dealt with considering the amount she gave the NHS".

Image caption Aaron Ekoly said his mother "had a smile that lit up the room"

Aaron Ekoly said his mother was "really good fun" and "the most vibrant person ever".

"Her smile lit up a room. She was beautiful," he said.

"She was God-fearing and really strong."

"But they should protect those on the front line, they're kind of sending them over there naked," he added.

"Without the proper protection, more families will lose a loved one."

On Thursday, Leeds North East Labour MP Fabian Hamilton called on the government to provide better PPE to front-line staff.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.