Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The factory in Castleford, Yorkshire, usually makes the famous Burberry trench coats

Burberry has donated more than 100,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the NHS which have been made in its Yorkshire trench coat factory.

The fashion brand has transformed its factory in Castleford to make non-surgical gowns during the coronavirus crisis.

It has also said it will maintain its base pay for employees who have been unable to work due to closures.

Senior bosses are also to take a 20% pay cut from April to June.

The company said it would not rely on the UK government for financial support during the pandemic.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Burberry has said it will maintain base pay for its staff who are currently unable to work

Marco Gobbetti, chief executive of Burberry, said: "Since the outbreak of Covid-19, our priority has been the safety and wellbeing of our employees, our customers and our communities.

"While we continue to take mitigating actions to contain our costs and protect our financial position, we are also committed to safeguarding jobs and supporting the relief efforts during this global health emergency.

"I would like to thank our teams for their continued determination and resilience as we continue Thomas Burberry's legacy of protecting others and caring for the community."

Rival fashion brand Mulberry said it has switched its handbag factory in Somerset to making 8,000 gowns for NHS workers in Bristol.

