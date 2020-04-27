Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Rawan Hussain was last seen early on Sunday morning

Police looking for a missing girl have widened operations after "further information came to light" led them to call off a search of Leeds woodlands.

Rawan Hussain, 16, was last seen at her home in the Chapel Allerton area of the city at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.

Officers had been searching an area of Gledhow Valley Woods, which is near the area where Ms Hussain lives, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers want to hear from anyone who might have seen Rawan since Sunday.

Image copyright Malik Walton BBC Image caption Police worked their way through thick undergrowth in the search for Rawan Hussain in the Gledhow Valley Woods area of Leeds

"Officers searching for missing teenager Rawan Hussain are now conducting inquiries outside the immediate area as a result of further information which has come to light during the course of inquiries," West Yorkshire Police said.

"The search of the woods is concluding."

Image copyright Tom Crocker Image caption Police deployed a significant number of vehicles and officers searching for Rawan Hussain

Earlier teacher Tom Crocker, 28, who lives on North Brook Street in Chapel Allerton, said there was a large police presence in the area.

Mr Crocker said: "I noticed [the police presence] about 11:00, police came knocking on doors, going door-to-door.

"There was a police helicopter in the area yesterday.

"There's an extreme amount of police, with about 14 or 15 police vehicles and around 15 to 20 mountain rescue people."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.