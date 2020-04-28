Image copyright Stephen Crave/Geograph Image caption Residents at Parkway Towers in Seacroft are no longer able to access their community room

Tower block residents in Leeds have described the extra pressures of life in a high-rise during the lockdown.

For many, access to communal spaces has been a lifeline but now they have been left feeling increasingly isolated.

Carol Thomas said a community room at Parkway Towers in Seacroft had been opened less than a month when it had to close due to the coronavirus.

"We've got a lot of vulnerable adults with depression and we're practically the only faces they see," she said.

Parkway residents have spent years trying to get the community room up and running to especially benefit those that live alone.

Image caption Victoria Kortekaas said it was affecting people's mental health not being able to pop out and get some fresh air

Ms Thomas said: "We've been doing summer fetes, Christmas parties, we do a bake and cuppa every week and we got our community room but then we had to shut it down so there's nothing going on at the moment."

She added: "People assume everyone has a garden but we don't, we don't even have a balcony. All we have is a communal green where we can go.

"If all of us decide we're going to go and sit on the green then you've got 200 people and it's just not feasible."

She said residents were also having to be extra vigilant around hygiene because of shared access to lifts, door handles and stairways.

Image caption She said she was envious of people who had access to a garden and had created a makeshift window seat

Elsewhere in Leeds, Victoria Kortekaas, who lives in a 12th floor flat in Gamble Hill Grange, has created a "tiny" window seat so she can feel the sun on her face.

She said residents' access to communal spaces had been "pulled out from under their feet" and it left many struggling.

She said: "People don't realise how hard it is when you can't get out and get some fresh air and how important that is for your mental health particularly in flats because you're very isolated anyway."