Image caption The force said the assaults had caused distress to the officers involved

Police officers and staff in West Yorkshire have been coughed or spat at on 12 occasions over the last week by people claiming to have coronavirus.

The force's deputy chief constable Russ Foster said the attacks were a severe hindrance to the public health effort.

In total, there have been 33 Covid-19 related assaults since the pandemic - 30 of which were on officers and three on detention staff.

Seven of those arrested have since been jailed.

The force said most of the assaults happened when a suspect had been arrested for another offence, after which they had either coughed or spat at the officer while being arrested or when in custody.

Mr Foster said the attacks were "wholly unacceptable" and had caused distress to the officers.

He said: "Policing is a difficult enough job at the moment and officers and staff worry whether they might pick up the virus and may be taking it home to their loved ones.

"While we are taking whatever precautions we can, these attacks clearly heighten the risk and cause increased distress."