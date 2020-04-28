Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Rawan Hussain was seen on CCTV at Leeds railway station on Sunday

A 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Leeds left the city on a train for Oxford via Birmingham, police said.

Rawan Hussain was last seen at her home in Chapel Allerton on Sunday morning, prompting police to search nearby Gledhow Valley Woods to find her.

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of her at Leeds station at about 09:00 BST on Sunday, and confirmed she travelled to Birmingham.

Officers are now trying to work out if she travelled on towards Oxford.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The teenager was last seen early on Sunday morning

Rawan is Asian, about 4ft 9ins (1.45m) and of medium build, with curly dark brown hair.

She was reported missing from her home at 13:00 BST on Sunday after last being seen there at about 05:00 BST.

A police spokesperson said: "Initial enquiries led to an extensive search of nearby Gledhow Valley Woods but this was stood down yesterday after her train journey was discovered."

Det Insp Richard Holmes said: "We remain very concerned for Rawan's welfare and urgently need to find her and make sure she is safe.

"Our enquiries now show she travelled from Leeds by train bound for Oxford via Birmingham, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen her in either or those areas or anywhere else.

"We are continuing to support her family who are understandably anxious for her to be found safe and well."

Image copyright Malik Walton BBC Image caption Police worked their way through thick undergrowth in the search for Rawan Hussain in the Gledhow Valley Woods area of Leeds

