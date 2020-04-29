Image caption A cannabis farm with 200 plants was found after the gas canister exploded at the property

A cannabis farm with 200 plants has been discovered in a building after emergency services were called following an explosion.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the property next to shops on the junction of Wetherby Road and Kingsmead Drive, in Leeds, on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said a fire had been deliberately started in rubbish which caused a gas canister to explode.

Investigators found 200 cannabis plants and growing equipment at the property.

Police said the exploding canister caused damage to nearby properties, but no-one was injured.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cannabis production is in custody and being questioned by officers.

Det Insp Richard Holmes said: "We are continuing to carry out inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area in the time leading up to the fire and explosion."

Image caption Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

