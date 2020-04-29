Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said Saleem Butt was "kind-hearted, well-liked and well-known"

Police investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man have said he was tied up before the "brutal" killing.

Saleem Butt died from severe head and neck injuries at his house in Batley between 22 and 23 April.

Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson, of West Yorkshire Police, said it was "very hard to comprehend" why someone would have attacked the 61-year-old.

Mr Butt was described as "a kind-hearted, well-liked and well-known" member of the community.

A 64-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder is no longer part of the investigation.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw Mr Butt in the days leading up to his death.

Det Ch Insp Nicholson said: "Police found Saleem tied and severely beaten in what was clearly an horrific sustained attack.

"He has subsequently died from what were horrific head injuries.

"We are continuing a number of inquiries as we work to hunt down those responsible for this brutal murder of a kind-hearted, well-liked and very well-known man.

"I continue to want to speak to anyone who can help us pinpoint his movements on [22 April] in particular."

He added: "It is very hard to comprehend why someone would attack Mr Butt, let alone inflict the level of violence he suffered.

"I cannot stress how important it is we find those responsible for what was an awful offence committed against a man described as lovely and very gentle by those that knew him."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.