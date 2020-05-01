Image copyright Family Handout /PA Image caption Mark Stanley had worked as a paramedic for more than 30 years

Colleagues have paid tribute to a paramedic who died after contracting Covid-19.

Mark Stanley, 57, died on 30 April in Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax, a week after being admitted with the virus.

Staff at the town's ambulance station gathered outside to pay tribute to Mr Stanley during the Clap For Carers on Thursday evening.

Fellow paramedic Mark Rattigan described him as a "great bloke".

"He was just a very, very decent, dedicated guy who lived for his family," said Mr Rattigan.

"I aspire to be someone like him. He was such a great bloke. I knew him for 32 years from when he came out of the Army."

Mr Stanley, who was a paramedic for more than 30 years after military service in the Life Guards, leaves a wife and two grown-up daughters.

Mr Rattigan added: "He was as fit as a lop. He used to do open water swimming, he cycled everywhere, he didn't smoke, he drank infrequently, he looked after himself.

"When we were having fish and chips he'd be having a salad and nuts.

"He was as fit as you can get for a 57-year-old. You would struggle to find a 30-year-old with his level of fitness, but it's taken him down in a week."

Image copyright Family Handout /PA Image caption Colleagues paid tribute to Mr Stanley outside Halifax Ambulance Station on Thursday evening

Mr Stanley, from Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, was the second member of Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) staff to die this week after contracting Covid-19.

The other has not been named but YAS said they were an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician from North Yorkshire who died on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Rod Barnes said: "Both colleagues had worked tirelessly for many years serving their local communities, and were married with families.

"On behalf of everyone at YAS we would like to offer our deepest sympathies to their families.

"We know that many people within the trust are affected by this very tragic news and we are supporting our staff at this very difficult time."

