Police said Saleem Butt was "kind-hearted, well-liked and well-known"

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was tied up and "brutally" killed in his home.

Saleem Butt, 61, died from severe head and neck injuries at his house on Hyrstlands Road, Batley, between 22 and 23 April.

A 42-year-old man from Birstall is being held on suspicion of murder.

A 56-year-old man and a woman, aged 37, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

Police said Mr Butt was found "tied and severely beaten in what was clearly an horrific sustained attack", and died from head injuries.

