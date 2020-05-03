Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Saleem Butt died from head and neck injuries sometime on 22 or 23 April

A man has been charged with murdering a 61-year-old who was tied up and killed in his own home.

Saleem Butt, 61, died from severe head and neck injuries at Hyrstlands Road, Batley, between 22 and 23 April.

Police said he had been "severely beaten in what was clearly an horrific sustained attack".

Craig Stanton, 42, of Southgate, Huddersfield, is due to appear before Leeds magistrates on Monday charged with murder.

A man a woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson previously said the attack was "an awful offence committed against a man described as lovely and very gentle by those who knew him".

