A funeral firm boss has urged a council to rethink a decision to ban mourners from inside crematorium buildings.

Co-op Funeralcare's director of funerals David Collingwood said Leeds City Council's measures would deny families the chance to grieve.

The authority said its decision to allow only a funeral director and celebrant inside crematoriums was due to local pressures on health services.

The council said it had been an "incredibly hard" decision to make.

But Mr Collingwood claimed the decision was not in line with government advice on funerals, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Although we all recognise social distancing is vitally important, the council's decision in Leeds will result in thousands of the region's mourners being denied the chance to pay their respects and to say goodbye to loved ones," he said.

The council said its approach was in line with other authorities and that mourners were not banned as up to 10 people could attend outside.

"In light of the coronavirus outbreak, we have had to make incredibly hard decisions to continue to provide essential services," a spokesman said.

"Given the pressure on our health and care services, the health and wellbeing of Leeds residents and our staff must be considered first and foremost at this time."

They said families could make alternative arrangements or defer a service if they wished.

But Mr Collingwood said a service with a maximum of 10 mourners, abiding by social distancing rules, posed no more risk for council staff than going out for essential shopping or exercise.

He said "a number of" other councils have reconsidered their decisions to ensure that families can attend funerals.

"We don't yet know what the long-term psychological effects will be for families unable to be with loved ones as they die," he said.

"This trauma will be compounded if they are also denied the right to attend even a limited funeral service."

