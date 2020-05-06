Image copyright Kirklees Council Image caption Colin Grainger had a 16-year career in the Football League and earned seven England caps

Carers helping an 86-year-old widower during lockdown were stunned to learn he played football for England and scored on his debut against Brazil.

The "singing winger" Colin Grainger also had a music career, once sharing a stage with The Beatles.

During a routine visit to his home Skelmanthorpe, carers learnt all about Mr Grainger's amazing life.

He has now been shown how to watch old matches and given copies of tickets from some of the games he played in.

Mr Grainger said: "I look forward every day to seeing one of the team coming down the drive, they are always so kind, cheerful and encouraging, I really don't know what I would have done without them."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Grainger scored twice against Brazil on his England debut in 1956

Mr Grainger, who lives alone after his wife passed away, came into the care of Kirklees Council in March following a lengthy stay in hospital.

He is being supported by care workers as his family are unable to visit him due to lockdown.

Staff realised he was "not your average patient" when they asked what his hobbies were and he casually replied that he enjoys watching sport as he used to be a professional footballer.

He played for the likes Leeds United and Sheffield United during a 16-year Football League career, taking to the pitch alongside footballing greats such as Bobby Charlton and Billy Bremner.

Mr Grainger made his England debut against Brazil at Wembley in 1956, aged 22, and scored twice in a 4-2 win, playing in a team which featured the legendary Sir Stanley Matthews.

He went on to win seven caps for England, scoring three goals, with the other coming against West Germany in a 3-1 win in Berlin.

Mr Grainger also used to perform on the club circuit and his autobiography was called The Singing Winger.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In 1963, Mr Grainger played in Stockport on the same bill as The Beatles

The council said he had been in a "low mood" after losing his wife, not being able to see family and friends and because there was no football on TV.

Staff member Andrew Crow has spent a lot of time chatting to Mr Grainger about football and has sourced copies of tickets online, printing them off and laminating them for him.

Kirklees Council leader Shabir Pandor said: "I was amazed when I heard that we have such a footballing legend who is in our care.

"Colin has achieved so much as a footballer and I know there will be many out there who will wish him the very best of health."

Mr Grainger said he hoped to be able to see his children and grandchildren again after the pandemic.

