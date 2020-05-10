Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called by the ambulance service at 01:52 BST after they took a man to hospital with serious head injuries

A man has died following a serious assault in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said the 38-year-old local man suffered serious head injuries during the attack on Vivien Road in the early hours of Saturday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died of his injuries and a murder probe has since been launched.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, have been arrested in connection with the attack. Police have not said what they have been arrested on suspicion of.

Det Ch Insp Fiona Gaffney said: "We are holding two men under arrest and I want to thank members of the public who have approached us with information so far as we continue investigate this very serious incident."

