Tributes have been paid across social media to remember the 56 football fans who died in the Bradford City fire.

The annual memorial service has been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic and will begin at 11:00 BST.

Bradford City were playing Lincoln City at Valley Parade when the fire killed 54 Bradford fans and two Lincoln supporters on 11 May 1985.

The club said it wanted people to pay their respects "safely" online.

Tributes have been paid to those who lost their lives ahead of the service.

Television presenter and former Bradford City Manager Chris Kamara tweeted his thoughts for those lost due to Covid-19 but added: "Today though we should remember the 56 people who went to watch a football match between Bradford City and Lincoln City but never returned home - RIP the 56 who died, gone but must never be forgotten."

Many fans said they remembered the day of the fire vividly and have paid their respects, Intrepid Punter was one of them tweeting: "Remembering those poor souls who died in the Bradford fire."

The BBC's Match of The Day also tweeted its respects saying: "Our thoughts are with you".

Lincoln City FC also tweeted about the tragedy.

The online service has been arranged by the club and Bradford Metropolitan Council.

Bradford City's director of communications Ryan Sparks said they deeply regretted their usual service could not go ahead due to the current restrictions.

"We invite people to pay their respects with us safely, online, and hope you will all be able to access our social media channels to be part of a day where we come together to remember the 56."

The online service will be available to watch on Bradford City and Bradford Council's social media sites from 11:00.

