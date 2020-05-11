Image copyright Darren Williams Image caption More than 40,000 people attended Leeds Pride in 2019

Leeds Pride has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have announced.

The LGBT event was due to celebrate its 15th anniversary on 2 August, but organisers said they had taken the "difficult decision" to postpone it.

Leeds Pride 15 will now take place on 1 August 2021.

More than 100 Pride events have been cancelled or postponed this year, including ones in London, Brighton and Birmingham.

Manchester Pride, which was due to take place on August Bank Holiday weekend, has yet to make an announcement.

A statement from the directors of Leeds Pride said: "The decision to postpone has not been taken lightly and we have been working with our partners Leeds City Council to look at alternative plans for the parade and associated events, but we cannot risk the health and safety of our communities, volunteers and participants and proceed with an event that attracts over 50,000 people.

"We also do not want to put any additional pressure on the emergency services in Leeds who are working so hard to keep us all safe.

About 40,000 people attended Leeds Pride last year and 120 floats took part in a procession through the city centre.

Organisers describe the parade as "Yorkshire's biggest celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans life".

BBC Weather presenter and regular host of Leeds Pride, Owain Wyn Evans, said: "Of course I'm really sad that Leeds Pride won't be happening this year, I've hosted it for the past couple of years and it's always one of the highlights for me.

"I totally understand why it can't happen this year, but it'll be back bigger and better!"

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The event was due to celebrate its 15th anniversary this year

