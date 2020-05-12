Image copyright Kirklees Council Image caption Colin Grainger had a 16-year career in the Football League and earned seven England caps

England captain Harry Kane has video called a widower living alone in isolation after it emerged the 86-year-old had played for the national side.

Carers were stunned to discover Colin Grainger played for England and scored on his debut against Brazil in 1956.

The "singing winger" who lives in West Yorkshire, also had a music career and once shared a stage with The Beatles.

Mr Grainger told the national side captain during the video chat: "I was very lucky, but do remember the goals."

During a routine visit to his home in Skelmanthorpe, carers learned all about Mr Grainger's life.

He played for England and club sides Leeds United and Sheffield United. He also played alongside the likes of Bobby Charlton and Billy Bremner.

He has now been shown how to watch old matches and given copies of tickets from some of the games he played in.

The former England player lives alone after his wife recently died.

He needs the support of Kirklees Council care workers for tasks normally done by his family, who unable to visit during the coronavirus lockdown.

When the Football Association found out about Mr Grainger's situation, they asked Tottenham Hotspur forward Kane to give him a video call.

Mr Grainger scored twice against Brazil on his England debut in 1956

Mr Grainger told the England captain: "Without them [carers], I don't know how I would've done but we're almost there now.

"But I'm missing the family coming most."

Kane said: "We have to give huge thanks to your care workers and care works all around the UK at the moment."

The pair chatted about their footballing achievements - and Mr Grainger recalled the two goals he scored on his debut.

"I was very lucky, but I do remember the goals," he told Kane.

"The first one was my first kick of the match after four minutes, and then the second one was about ten minutes from the end, when I got a header in.

"It was brilliant. Good memories."

Harry Kane said: "When you make your England debut, it's pretty special. I know that feeling and it doesn't get much better than that."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In 1963, Mr Grainger played in Stockport on the same bill as The Beatles

